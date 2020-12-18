WVDOH announces work beginning on I-64 Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge project

CHARLESTON, WV – This holiday season, motorists traveling between Charleston and Huntington can expect to see work on the Roads To Prosperity project on the I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge (Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge). On Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30, crews with the design-build contractor Brayman-Trumbull will be clearing vegetation in preparation for future work, installing erosion and sediment control measures, and creating access points to future work areas. The majority of this work will be behind I-64 guardrails, creating minimal impacts to traffic, but drivers should be aware of people working in the area. “This project is much needed, but we would not have had the funding to begin work now without Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “The project will alleviate the bottleneck in traffic that often occurs on that bridge, with traffic merging from both Nitro and St. Albans at either end onto an already busy interstate. "Adding additional lanes will improve safety for years to come, but we want to make sure people stay safe through this work zone while the work is being completed,” Wriston continued. “ We are taking our Above and Beyond for Work Zone Safety approach. It’s not about checking boxes off a list or meeting minimum standards, it’s about making a real commitment to looking at work zones from a driver’s perspective and doing everything we can to keep people aware and safe in the work zone.”