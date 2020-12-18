How The Humble Agency is Expanding Digital Marketing

The World is Full of Great Ideas and Great Products That Come from Those Ideas

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- But unlike the advice of some, a great product can’t always sell itself. Marketing, specifically digital marketing, is what separates good companies from great ones. It’s what helps great products go from being obscure to being talked about.

Corey Mandel & Terry Koutinas are the founders of The Humble Agency, a quickly growing digital marketing agency that has produced deep results for their clients. They’re helping skyrocket companies across Canada and the US with their newly discovered methodology in the digital marketing world.



Taking on a new business venture in the midst of a pandemic that has chewed up and destroyed countless businesses and dreams is a risk. But Mandel and Koutinas have persevered and been able to not just survive, but thrive. They both grew up with entrepreneurial ambitions, and quickly learned after owning multiple companies in the digital and fashion markets that they wanted to take the leap to the next level.



This led them to build The Humble Agency. From the Agency’s website,“The Humble Agency is not just another agency. We are your A-Z marketing partner. Helping businesses and brands both big and small with accurate, efficient and effective digital strategies tied with over 10 years of marketing leadership for digital marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing. We grow your business and or brands through our ever-growing web tools and expert methodology. The Humble team are experts and will generate organic traffic to your businesses and brands through Brand Deals, PPC, SEO, Google Search Ads, Display Ads, Brand Awareness, Online Sales, and much more!”

"The two young entrepreneurs are quickly expanding beyond just standard digital marketing practices to social media marketing and influencer marketing. The Humble roster holds top artists who have built their own following almost exclusively on social media, such as pop artist Aiden Myers and country artist Justin Tyler."



Mr. Mandel and Mr. Koutinas are expanding their influencer niche to fitness, lifestyle, travel, MUA, and much more. Koutinas explains, “Social platforms have become the tycoons of social media marketing for our generation. We can expect this to consistently grow every single day.”



