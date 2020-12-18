Motorsport Gaming US LLC Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Gaming US LLC (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. Motorsport Games has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MSGM.”



Canaccord Genuity LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by e-mail at prospectus@cgf.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Motorsport Gaming US LLC

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

For More Information Contact:

ICR Inc.

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com