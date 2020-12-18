ADVISORY: Inauguration and Council of State Swearing-In to be held January 9, 2021

While inaugural activities will look different due to the pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper and the Council of State will be sworn in on January 9, 2021 at 10 AM. The swearings-in will be followed by Governor Cooper’s second inaugural address.

The Inauguration will be carried live by UNC-TV and available to other outlets. Pool coverage will be available for print outlets. Due to the ongoing pandemic and Governor Cooper’s executive orders limiting mass gatherings, attendance will be limited to participants, their families, staff and pool media.

Additional details on the ceremony, schedule and details for accessing the broadcast and media coverage will be shared at a later date.

The Junior League of Raleigh previously announced that the 2021 Inaugural Ball will be delayed due to the pandemic.

