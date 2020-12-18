Clean Power Capital Corp. Engages Canaccord Genuity Corp. as a Financial Advisor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). Further to the Company’s previous announcement on December 3, 2020 regarding the launch of a review and development of its capital markets strategy in the U.S., Clean Power is pleased to announce that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) as financial advisor. Canaccord, a global investment bank with a strong clean technology practice in the U.S., has been engaged by the Company on a broad mandate to advise Clean Power on M&A opportunities and capital raise solutions.



Canaccord, a leading independent, full-service financial services firm with a global capital markets practice, earned firm-wide revenue of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2020, the third consecutive year that its revenues surpassed $1 billion. Canaccord Genuity has financed and advised an expansive list of sustainability-oriented technology companies including amongst others Plug Power Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Soraa Inc., and Greenlane Renewables Inc.

The outcome of the Company’s review and development of its capital markets strategy will depend on the opportunities which arise within such process, and there is no assurance of any particular outcome or its timing. Given the nature of the process, Clean Power does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process related to the development of its capital markets strategy until such time as it determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

