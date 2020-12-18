NDOT Launches Extension of Farm District Rd. Shared Use Path in Fernley on Jan. 4

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Periodic shoulder closures, lane closures and lane shifts will begin Jan. 4 on Farm District Road in Fernley as the Nevada Department of Transportation extends an existing walking and biking path for enhanced traffic mobility and safety.

Roadway lane and shoulder closures and shifts will periodically take place Jan. 4 through spring on Farm District Road from Cottonwood Elementary to Jasmine Lane. Traffic restrictions for the project will be coordinated with similar road work for a City of Fernley project taking place at Farm District Road and Jennys Lane.

This winter, crews will enhance roadway curb, drainage and pedestrian ramps before returning as weather warms in the spring to conduct final earthwork and paving of the new pathway.

The existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road will be extended approximately two miles from where it currently ends near Cottonwood Elementary School. The new section of 10-foot wide path to be constructed from Crimson Way to Jasmine Lane will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and schoolchildren traveling between residential areas in southern Fernley and local schools and other neighboring destinations.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.