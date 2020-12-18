Universal Gold (UPXAU) Begins Trading on Bittrex Global Powered by Infinigold
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfiniGold, a leading commodity digitisation company and member of the Universal Protocol Alliance (UPA), a coalition of leading blockchain companies including Bittrex Global, Ledger, CertiK, and Uphold, has today announced that Universal Gold (UPXAU), the latest product made possible by InfiniGold's asset digitisation technology, has begun trading on Bittrex Global, the leading Liechtenstein-based blockchain technology and cryptocurrency exchange.
“The mission of Universal Protocol is to make every asset class digitised and tokenised. InfiniGold’s proprietary technology and Perth Mint’s GoldPass digital certificates have been tokenised at the UPA token factory to create the world’s best digital gold,” said Matthew Le Merle, Chairman of UPA.
UPXAU allows investors to buy, sell, hold and transfer physical gold stored at The Perth Mint, the largest refiner of new gold in the world, in the form of an ERC20 token. GoldPass certificates back each UPXAU Token representing 1 troy oz (31.10348 grams) of pure gold held at The Perth Mint in Australia. More than 3,800 oz (approx. USD 7m) of Universal Gold have been issued in just the first few weeks since launch.
InfiniGold aims to democratise gold investing by overcoming all of the traditional drawbacks: the digital GoldPass certificates represent physical, government-backed gold and offer digital portability at zero custody cost. Jon Deane, CEO of InfiniGold, said: “We’re delighted to see the UPXAU token listed on Bittrex Global and are supporting the token with our Digital Asset Liquidity solution. InfiniGold believes that every investor should have access to the best digital gold token and this is a step in that direction.”
InfiniGold’s proprietary digitisation technology, known as CommoditiesPass, is asset agnostic and can be applied to any commodity or asset, including silver, platinum, copper, iron ore and steel. InfiniGold is working with the UPA team to identify new markets and commodities ripe for tokenisation in 2021.
Bittrex Global has now confirmed that the Universal Goldwallet is enabled for deposits and withdrawals, and the USDT-UPXAU and BTC-UPXAU markets are now open for trading. With a 99.95% uptime rate, Bittrex Global is well-known for delivering a reliable and advanced trading experience, making it the perfect exchange for the UPXAU token.
USDT-UPXAU and BTC-UPXAU are available on Bittrex Global now.
About InfiniGold
InfiniGold is a leading commodities digitisation company that has developed a platform for the infinite fractionalisation and digitisation of physical commodities. A spinout from Rozetta Ventures and part of the RoZetta Group (www.rozetta.com.au, formerly Capital Markets CRC), the technology underpinning InfiniGold’s digital commodities certificates is co-developed with other Rozetta Institute companies. It is also used to issue electronic cash and for the trading, clearing and settlement of unlisted securities. The core InfiniGold team previously developed SMARTS, the global leading market surveillance business that was acquired by NASDAQ in 2010. InfiniGold is a member of the Universal Protocol Alliance. For more information please visit: https://www.infinigold.com/
About Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global offers customers access to one of the most secure digital asset trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world. Bittrex Global provides a great experience for professional and novice customers alike, enabling the purchase of both cryptocurrency and tokenized stock. For more information please visit: https://global.bittrex.com/
About Universal Protocol Alliance
Universal Protocol Alliance’s vision is that every asset class will be digitized and tokenized. We are an alliance of like-minded cryptocurrency companies and blockchain pioneers including Bittrex Global, CertiK, Fifth Era, Hard Yaka, Infinigold, Ledger, and Uphold. We know how to tokenize and transparently substantiate any asset. Our mission is to build out the world’s leading tokenization platform, ushering in a new era in finance. Learn more at www.universalprotocol.io
Media Contact for InfiniGold
Chiara Sandifer, Cryptoland PR
US: 866–586–5603
UK: +44 020 3908 5686
E: chiara@cryptolandpr.com
Chiara Sandifer
