Fresh Sweeps Chimney Sweep and Air Duct Cleaning is Committed to Customer Service

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Whether it’s chimneys, dryer vents or HVAC systems, we’ve got you covered”Keeping your chimneys and air ducts clean isn’t only about comfort. It’s also about safety, and Fresh Sweeps prioritizes the health and safety of our customers.Cleaning your chimneys can be messy and time-consuming, but Fresh Sweeps Chimney Sweep and Air Duct Cleaning is safe and easy to keep your chimneys and air ducts working properly and efficiently.• What we doFresh Sweeps knows what matters most to you -- your family's safety. We carefully inspect and thoroughly clean chimneys, dryer vents, and HVAC systems, keeping your home and family safe. Anyone with a chimney, dryer vent system, or air ducts will benefit from our cleaning services.Using modern systems and innovative technology, all of our systems are vital to home safety and comfort. Without exception, all air ducts and chimneys need regular, professional care. We are equipped to clean homes, commercial buildings, or apartments, and Fresh Sweeps can help ensure your home or business runs smoothly and safely.• Customer serviceOur customers come first at Fresh Sweeps, and we are committed to providing the best possible cleaning service for your chimneys and air ducts. We know your time is valuable, and we want to provide the best service that will also be least time-consuming. Other chimney sweeps offer random “window appointments” that can leave you waiting around all day. At Fresh Sweeps, we offer exact booking times that best suits your schedule.• Branching outIf you are looking for a franchise opportunity, Fresh Sweeps is looking for you. We are wanting to expand in 2021. In April, chimney sweep franchise opportunities will be available, and we hope to have 50 new locations by the end of the year. We have achieved similar growth with our sister brand, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, and we’re confident we can do this again. We plan to grow more than just our physical presence. Throughout 2021, we hope to rapidly advance our online footprint, and whenever customers search “chimney sweep,” we aim to be at the top of the list.The chimney sweeping market has long been stagnant, but Fresh Sweeps intends to be the company that will change that. Utilizing our years of experience and tools we’ve developed with Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, we can empower entrepreneurs to truly disrupt the cleaning market.•How to contact usCall Fresh Sweeps at 1-888-FRESH-SWEEPS for your chimney or air duct cleaning today! We will be launching our easy-to-use Online Scheduler, one of the very few in the industry. With this service, you will be able to schedule cleaning appointments online with just a few clicks.We are also very proud of our recently-launched website. Very few chimney sweeps offer an online scheduling option, but Fresh Sweeps is nearly there.Giving back to the communityOur lungs are an important part of life, and Fresh Sweeps wants to help in any way we can to make a difference in everyone’s life. When you use our Online Scheduler, we will donate to the American Lung Association. For more than 100 years, the American Lung Association has been fighting to improve lung health and fight lung disease. They also provide education while researching and advocating for those with lung issues. We hope our support will further their cause and help everyone live longer, healthier lives.•Why should you choose Fresh Sweeps?We’ve taken all of the knowledge from our tens of thousands of five-star online reviews, as well as our experience with our sister company, Oxi Fresh, to provide quality service and professional chimney and duct care.Need Content Marketing for YOUR Franchise?Fresh SweepsDenver, ColoradoWebsite: Freeshsweeps.comPhone: 1-888-FRESH-SWEEPS

