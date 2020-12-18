Traffic Switch Scheduled on Route 851 at I-83 (Exit 4) in Shrewsbury, York County

Lane restrictions planned while new long-term traffic pattern is set Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a traffic switch is scheduled for next week on Route 851 between Wolfe Road and Mount Airy Road so a PennDOT contractor can begin reconstructing a portion of the road at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange at Shrewsbury in southern York County.

Weather permitting, traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging on Route 851 from 9 AM to 3 PM Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22. This will allow the contractor to paint lines, adjust traffic signals and set temporary barrier so traffic can be switched from the south side of the road to the newly constructed north side of the road.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate region.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

