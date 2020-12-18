Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,717 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Announces Court of Appeals Appointee

December 18, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Today Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Timothy W. Terrell to the Court of Appeals.

Mr. Terrell has been an Alaska resident for 49 years and has practiced law for over 29 years. He graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1990, and is currently an Attorney V with the Office of Criminal Appeals, Department of Law, in Anchorage.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Announces Court of Appeals Appointee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.