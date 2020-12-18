Governor Dunleavy Announces Court of Appeals Appointee

December 18, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Today Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Timothy W. Terrell to the Court of Appeals.
Mr. Terrell has been an Alaska resident for 49 years and has practiced law for over 29 years. He graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1990, and is currently an Attorney V with the Office of Criminal Appeals, Department of Law, in Anchorage.
###
