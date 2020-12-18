Hendersonville Business Owner Arrested in State Tax Case

A Hendersonville businessman was arrested Wednesday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Larry Lee Crume, Jr., 59, of Hendersonville, was charged on December 2, 2020 with two counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Arrest warrants and information allege that Crume, owner of Flowers by Larry LLC, did embezzle, misapply, and convert to the LLC’s own use, approximately $24,363.85 in North Carolina Sales Tax during the period February 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. During this time, Crume was the responsible person of the LLC and acting as an agent of the State, who was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Crume appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $30,000.00 bond. A first appearance was scheduled for December 3, 2020 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Crume resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.