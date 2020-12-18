Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
5 Ways to Prevent Foot and Ankle Injuries at Home

Timely tips from foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons report a spike in injuries as many people resort to at-home exercises. Follow these tips to stay active and avoid foot and ankle pain while at home during this difficult time.

“The most common injuries we’re seeing are ankle fractures, sprains, and toe fractures,” said foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Sudheer C. Reddy, MD, from Shady Grove Orthopaedics in Maryland. “I typically recommend sticking to low-impact strengthening exercises or cardiac programs such as running in place or doing jumping jacks.”

Raymond J. Walls, MD, a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon from Yale Orthopaedics and Rehab in Connecticut, suggests patients participate in fitness classes over Zoom or other social media platforms with friends for motivation and safe social interaction.

Drs. Reddy and Walls encourage patients to stay active while at home, and offer these five tips to keep your feet and ankles injury free:

  1. Stretch and warm up your body before exercise. Performing calf stretches will help maintain foot and ankle strength and flexibility.
  2. Wear comfortable and supportive athletic shoes with adequate cushioning. Replace your shoes after 300-500 miles of running or 300 hours of exercise.
  3. If you have not exercised in a while, slowly build the level of intensity so your body can adjust.
  4. Give yourself plenty of space to perform an at-home workout. Make sure furniture and other objects are out of the way so you do not trip over them.
  5. Stop exercising immediately if you start to feel foot pain or discomfort. Do not try to force yourself to complete the workout.

If you do injure your foot or ankle, Drs. Reddy and Walls recommend applying ice to the area, consider taking anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin, and resting for a few days to allow the injury to heal. If you notice swelling, bumps, bruises, or discoloration around the injury, see a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon for an examination and treatment.

 For more ways to keep your feet and ankles healthy at home, visit FootCareMD.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Christine Petrucci
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)
847-430-5127
cpetrucci@aofas.org

