HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF DEC. 18 – DEC. 20, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 17, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport Viaduct and the Halawa Interchange on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Monday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Work zone will shift from right to left lanes as contractors work to remove existing pavement markings and replace with new thermoplastic striping and markers. At least two lanes and ramps throughout the work zone will remain open.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the westbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

4) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Leilehua Road overpass and Meheula Parkway overpass on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for utility work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road construction.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

2) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of the left turn lane on southbound Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) onto Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

3) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of up to two lanes on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of up to two lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard in either direction between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KAPAHULU AVENUE —

1) KAPAHULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kapahulu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for work on ADA mats.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound onramp from Aolele Street to the H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.