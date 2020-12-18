HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF DEC. 18 – DEC. 20, 2020
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —
1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)
Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.2, N High Street and S Church Street, on Sunday evening, Dec. 20, through Monday morning, Dec. 21, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.
2) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)
Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, N High Street and Central Avenue, on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, through Sunday morning, Dec. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.