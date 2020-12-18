Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,714 in the last 365 days.

Motor Fuels Tax Rate to Remain at 36.1 Cents Per Gallon for 2021

The North Carolina motor fuels tax for gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuels will remain at 36.1 cents per gallon for the period of Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021. The inspection tax will be .0025 cents per gallon.     

The North Carolina Department of Revenue sets the yearly rate based on a formula defined in state law. The new rate should be used beginning with the gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuels reports for January 2021. Those reports should be filed with the Department of Revenue in February 2021. The state motor fuels tax is included in the retail price paid by consumers at the pump.  

You just read:

Motor Fuels Tax Rate to Remain at 36.1 Cents Per Gallon for 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.