California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on November Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from November, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Dee Dee Myers:

“With hope now literally in sight as the vaccine is rolled out, we’re continuing our fight to help businesses and working people in California get back on their feet. But as the state faces the ongoing challenge of this pandemic-induced recession, we need to provide financial resources and other support to people so they can stand up their businesses, create jobs, and support their families as we put the economy back together in an equitable and sustainable way. We call on the federal government to do its part to help us recover.”

