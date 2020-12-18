Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOOMING DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  HP Inc. – HPQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)  between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before January 4, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers that did not need or want the product in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers outside of designated regions at unsustainable discounts in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies at steep discounts to customers to encourage those customers to sell the supplies further down the supply channel, out of HP’s inventory management metrics; and as a result, defendants’ statements about HP’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
