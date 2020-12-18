FDLE arrests Glades County man for 20 counts of child pornography
For Immediate Release December 18, 2020 GLADES COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad arrested Robert John Etgeton, 44, of Muse, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count qualifies to be enhanced to second-degree felonies. FDLE agents took Etgeton into custody yesterday after forensic examinations of Etgeton’s computer uncovered hundreds of images of children involved in sex acts. Some of the child victims included infants. On November 13, FDLE agents and the Glades County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Etgeton’s residence and found a personal computer that contained the child pornography. Etgeton was booked into the Glades County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
