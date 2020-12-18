State Highway Patrol Graduates 50 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 50 new troopers at a graduation ceremony held for the 152nd Fast-Track Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony commemorates a historical first for the fast-track program as the cadets spent nine consecutive weeks at the training academy without visiting home. This training schedule was designed to ensure maximum protection for the cadets from outside exposure to COVID-19. The closed ceremony was held at the State Highway Patrol Training Academy at 10 a.m. today with speakers and guests tuning in virtually to provide remarks. The oath of office was administered by Judge Reuben Young of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., the 27th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol. “You are about to embark on an exciting, new journey in your life. New experiences, new opportunities and new knowledge await you,” said Col. McNeill. “As you embrace these wonderful things, I hope that you will also discover what an honor it is to protect and serve the people of North Carolina.” These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station is attached. A photograph of the graduating class can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol

###