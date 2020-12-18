BlackBerry Names Carahsoft Top Distributor Partner of the Year for 2020

Company Recognized for Third Consecutive Year as the Most Engaged Distribution Partner

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2020 Top Distributor Partner of the Year by BlackBerry Limited as part of the company’s annual Partner of the Year Awards for worldwide channel partners and ISVs. This is the third consecutive year Carahsoft has received this award recognizing the company as a trusted, engaged distributor partner.



“We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a row as a top distribution partner for BlackBerry,” said Brandi Hiebert, Manager of the BlackBerry Team at Carahsoft. “Our dedicated team has developed strong relationships and commitments with BlackBerry and our reseller partners, and we share BlackBerry’s customer-first approach to delivering secure mobile infrastructures to the public and private sector. We look forward to continuing our work together in the coming years.”

Carahsoft began its partnership with BlackBerry in 2015, working jointly to generate numerous opportunities to grow the BlackBerry business and increase BlackBerry’s reach at the government end user level. Carahsoft continues to drive demand for BlackBerry’s products through strategic marketing and sales activities. In 2020, Carahsoft has held numerous webinars and marketing campaigns to drive awareness and new opportunities.

“We are thrilled to recognize Carahsoft as our Top Distributor Partner of the Year,” said Colleen McMillan, VP, Global Channel Sales at BlackBerry. “Carahsoft shares our mission to provide end-to-end mobility solutions that are the most secure and trusted and has been a key partner in expanding BlackBerry’s presence in the public and private sector. We are extremely proud to work with the Carahsoft team to ensure our customers are both secure and protected amidst a threat landscape that continues to increase in both scale and complexity and look forward to building on our shared success in the months and years to come.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has now expanded its team to include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver BlackBerry, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com