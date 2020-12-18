U.S. Department of Education Waivers Granted Related to the COVID-19 Emergency Reminder | Nebraska Department of Education

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) requested, and was granted, waivers from various federal requirements related to the COVID-19 emergency.

The fiscal waivers allow the NDE to extend the period of availability of the Federal fiscal year 2018 (2018-19) funds to LEAs. Allowing obligation through September 30, 2021 and liquidation through December 30, 2021 for the following programs:

ESEA 1 : Title I, Title II, Title III, Title IV, Title IC, Title ID Subpart 1 and 2, 21st Century CLC, RLIS, and McKinney-Vento; and

: Title I, Title II, Title III, Title IV, Title IC, Title ID Subpart 1 and 2, 21st Century CLC, RLIS, and McKinney-Vento; and Special Education : IDEA Part B2 and Part C3.

The carryover funds from 2018-2019, with an additional year extension, now have the same obligation and liquidation deadlines as the funds from 2019-2020. NDE is unilaterally extending these deadlines for all LEAs for the carryover funds from 2018-2019.

What this means to school districts:

Carryover timelines are extended for another year, funds do not expire December 2020.

For the carryover, no action is needed in GMS by the districts. NDE will manually load 2019 funds released on the Final Reimbursement Request for carryover into 2020-2021 Application.

Once loaded, to use these funds, a budget amendment is required.

If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact your program consultant.

_________________________________

1 Certain fiscal requirements under ESEA pursuant to authority under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act);

2 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B of 1996 period of availability per Section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA), pursuant to authority under the CARES Act; and

3 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part C of 1997 period of availability per Section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA), pursuant to authority under the CARES Act.