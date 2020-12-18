Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,715 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Following the indictment of Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-76, suspending Myers from office, and appointing Cheryl D. English to serve as a member of Richland County Council in the seat representing District 10.

English, who was elected to the seat in November, will serve until Myers is formally acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until January 1 when her four year term will begin.  

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.