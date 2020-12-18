Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Following the indictment of Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-76, suspending Myers from office, and appointing Cheryl D. English to serve as a member of Richland County Council in the seat representing District 10.

English, who was elected to the seat in November, will serve until Myers is formally acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until January 1 when her four year term will begin.