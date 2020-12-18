Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Save the Date: Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is January 16, 2021

CONTACT: Jason Smith or Scott Decker: (603) 271-2501 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 18, 2020

Concord, NH – If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 16, 2021. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.

Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on free fishing day.

Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more at www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.

To read or download the brochure “Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers,” visit www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.

