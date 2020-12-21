PROMINENT PODCASTER MICHELLE J. LAMONT RINGS IN NEW YEAR WITH SIX-WEEK MANIFESTATION MASTER CLASS
Dallas, TX, Dec. 21st, 2020 – Out with the old. In with the new … alignment. To help her legion of listeners shake off the hangover of an unprecedented, unnerving 2020, prominent podcast host and manifestation guru Michelle J. Lamont is ringing in 2021 with a six-week course promising realignment and abundance. Enrollment for Lamont’s “Alignment Exposed” manifestation master class begins Dec. 21st with the first class beginning on Monday, Jan. 4th.
“For so many people 2020 was a wrecking ball, with record-breaking disease, loss of businesses and jobs, uncertainty, fear and outright panic,” Lamont says. “Through my podcast I’ve received an outpour of heartfelt messages from listeners whose lives have been changed. This course provides the next step, by helping raise their vibration and transform their lives.”
The heart of the course will be Lamont’s Manifesting Miracles podcast, which made an impressive debut in October, landing on Apple’s Top 100 downloaded shows amongst thousands in its genre. In its first five days, the show received 500 downloads and in December surpassed 4,000.
Through the six-week course, students will be coached and guided by Lamont via virtual class sessions, group messaging and one-on-one teaching. The course will reprogram students minds through daily practical, personal and spiritual rituals. Written, verbal and visual exercises are implemented to develop a deep understanding of topics including “Dismantling Core Beliefs”, “Working with Angels” and “Manifesting Miracles.”
“The lesson of 2020 is change,” Lamont says. “‘Alignment Exposed’ is hands-down the most comprehensive course ever created. It will unlock limitless power for your life and all those around you.”
Boosted by her podcast’s momentum, Lamont continues to be an influential and coveted attraction. She was recently a keynote speaker at GlamCon 2020 and the Washington University (St. Louis) “She Leads” conference. In expanding and amplifying her mindfulness message, Lamont has also re-imagined her website – MichelleJLamont.com. Subscribers to her newsletter receive a free copy of her e-book, Mobilize Your Manifestation.
ABOUT MICHELLE J. LAMONT
A testament to the power of positivity, Michelle J. Lamont launched her first business at age 8 despite growing up in an orphanage. Developing a relentless spirit and an unwavering belief that she can pray, dream and speak intentions into realities, she survived a bank account of only $250, a clunker of a car and endless nights rolling frozen Domino’s pizza dough to eventually open dog-centric Foxy Paws and transform it into a million-dollar company with 40 employees. With a unique combination of uncanny news judgment and savvy business sense, Lamont later launched her own public relations company and became profitable within 45 days. Though Lamont PR remains the centerpiece of her empire, she has expanded into successful co-careers as a motivational speaker, life coach, mindfulness expert, Manifestation guru and podcast host. Her podcast, Manifesting Miracles, debuted in October 2020 as one of the Top 100 downloaded shows amongst spiritual/self-help. She has also been featured on numerous TV networks, interviewed Oprah Winfrey, was named DFW Women’s “Influence” award winner and has connected her numerous public relations clients with high-profile partnerships on TV networks such as Bravo, WE, Style and Aspire.
