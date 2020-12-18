Are You An Investor Who Has Lost Money In K12 or Fortress Biotech? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigations

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12”) (NYSE: LRN) and Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress Biotech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FBIO) to determine whether K12 and Fortress Biotech engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



K12 Inc.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE SECURITIES OF K12 BETWEEN APRIL 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 18, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $1000,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

A class action lawsuit has been filed seeking to recover damages on behalf of K12 investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of K12 during the Class Period and suffered losses.

According to the class action complaint, K12, allegedly, made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; (4) and K12’s officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Fortress Biotech, Inc.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE SECURITIES OF FORTRESS BIOTECH BETWEEN DECEMBER 11, 2019 AND OCTOBER 9, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

A class action lawsuit has been filed seeking to recover damages on behalf of Fortress Biotech investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of Fortress Biotech during the Class Period and suffered losses.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Fortress Biotech Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, according to the class action complaint, the Fortress Biotech Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population, and that it was foreseeable to them that the FDA would not approve the New Drug Application for IV Tramadol.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.