U.S. Cheese Market To Grow at CAGR of 5.25% By 2027: Allied Market Research

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been further challenging for the dairy industry in the U.S.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Cheese market is expected to garner $45.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2020 to 2027.The report outlines market characteristics, market potential, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Roshan Deshmukh, Research Manager, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, "Rise in popularity of European food culture, surge in demand for international cuisines, expansion of quick-service restaurants, and increase in demand for protein-rich food drive the growth of the U.S. cheese market. However, surge in obesity rate and lack of storage & transport facilities hamper the market. On the contrary, availability of various options in cheese including color, flavor, and texture and increased inclination toward convenient food products due to fast-paced lifestyle are expected to open new opportunities in the future".

The U.S. cheese market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is divided into parmesan, swiss, asiago, fontina, romano, mascarpone, gorgonzola, feta, cheddar, and others. The cheddar cheese segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.This growth is due to its delectable taste and increase in fast food consumption. However, the mascarpone segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail distribution, club, foodservice outlets, and food processing companies. The retail distribution segment is estimated to hold the lion's share from 2020 to 2027.

The U.S. cheese market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such asAssociated Milk Products Inc, Arla Foods, Bletsoe Cheese, The Bel Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V, Fonterra Co-operative Food, Lactalis Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc., and Old Fashioned Cheese Inc.