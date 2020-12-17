2020-12-17 08:37:34.927 Husband Confirms Wife's $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2020-12-17 08:37:34.927

Connie Skaggs cashed in a winning lottery ticket and decided to use her winnings to buy two of the Missouri Lottery’s new transparent “Holiday Cash” Scratchers game. After scratching the winning numbers on one of those tickets, the Farmington woman began to scratch the prizes and could not believe what she saw.

“I got numb all over, and I didn’t believe it” she shared. “My mind said, ‘that’s not real.’”

She had uncovered the game’s first $100,000 top prize.

“I had my husband check the ticket and he said, ‘Baby, you won the big one!’”

“It is life-changing for us,” she added. “Missouri Lottery is real! I don’t know who says you can’t win on them, but you can!”

Skaggs plans to use some of her winnings to help her kids.

“Holiday Cash” is the first clear Scratchers ticket from Missouri Lottery and has more than $5.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Barn 2, 1750 W. Columbia St., in Farmington.

Players can enter their holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery Players Club accounts to receive entry into the “Home for the Holidays” second-chance promotion, which has one more drawing on Jan. 5. The promotion’s grand prize is a $32,000 taxes-paid home makeover allowance, and 10 second prizes of $1,000 taxes-paid will also be awarded.

In FY20, players in St. Francois County won more than $11.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.