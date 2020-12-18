District of Columbia Unemployment at 7.5 Percent in November

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in November; a 0.8 percentage point decrease from the revised October rate. The District’s preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 1,100 jobs, for a total of 756,400 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 1,800 jobs. The public sector decreased by 700 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration has been focused on building a resilient District economy. The continued job growth we are seeing is encouraging,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Ensuring Washingtonians have access to the resources and tools to help them secure sustainable work and achieve economic prosperity is our priority.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 2,000 from 365,800 in October 2020 to 367,800 in November 2020. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 900 from 398,700 in October 2020 to 397,800 in November 2020. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage point from 68.6 percent in October 2020 to 68.4 percent in November 2020.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 14.29 percent from one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,200 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 3.4 percent from one year ago.

Trade Transportation and Utilities sector increased by 900 jobs, after an increase of 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 33,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 1.75 percent from one year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 18,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,100 or 10.14 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 700 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 28,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 jobs or 5.07 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 200 jobs, after an increase of 2,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 165,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 9,500 or 5.44 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,400 jobs, after an increase of 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 10,700 or 8.06 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 53,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 28,100 or 34.44 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 75,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,700 or 3.46 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 2,000 over the month to 367,800. The civilian labor force decreased by 900 to 397,800.

One year ago, total employment was 390,200 and the civilian labor force was 412,000.

The number of unemployed was 21,800, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

NOTES: The November 2020 final and December 2020 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available here.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are arrived through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2019 annual benchmark revisions. Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.