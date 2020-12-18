December 18, 2020 - Unemployment Rate, 8.1 Percent in November

Date: December 18, 2020

Texas Adds 61,000 Nonfarm Positions Over the Month

AUSTIN - Texas’ private sector added 65,800 jobs over the month, and the Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October 2020.

“November marks the seventh consecutive month of job growth in Texas, thanks to the determination of Texas businesses and job seekers to connect for valuable opportunities in Texas industries” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As Texas businesses and job seekers adapt to changes in our economy, we can expect continued fluctuations, but TWC will continue to respond to trending needs and offer resources to workers and business that bolster the state’s economy.”

In November, the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry added 25,800 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 20,400 jobs and Construction added 7,500 jobs.

“Texas workers are innovative, determined and resilient,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to encourage all Texans to utilize employment resources such as WorkInTexas.com, the Skills Enhancement Initiative and Workforce Solutions Centers across the state.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.6 percent. The Austin-Round Rock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.

“The number of private sector jobs added over the month demonstrates the fact that our Texas employers are still continuing to safely open their doors and take care of business,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As 2020 comes to a close, my office will continue to serve as a frontline resource for our Texas employers ensuring our state and TWC services are available. Thank you to our Texas employers for your hard work and commitment throughout this past year. Let’s continue to make progress in 2021!”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 160,468.0 150,203.0 10,264.0 6.4 161,053.0 150,433.0 10,620.0 6.6 164,386.0 158,945.0 5,441.0 3.3 Texas 14,204.9 13,075.3 1,129.6 8.0 14,082.4 13,143.8 938.5 6.7 14,209.4 13,729.1 480.3 3.4 Abilene 79.4 74.6 4.8 6.0 78.6 74.8 3.8 4.9 80.2 77.9 2.3 2.8 Amarillo 128.3 121.4 6.9 5.4 128.4 122.8 5.6 4.4 133.3 130.0 3.3 2.5 Austin-Round Rock 1,267.1 1,192.7 74.3 5.9 1,260.1 1,197.1 63.0 5.0 1,254.4 1,222.6 31.8 2.5 Beaumont-Port Arthur 173.8 153.2 20.6 11.8 170.7 153.8 16.9 9.9 174.9 165.7 9.2 5.3 Brownsville-Harlingen 166.9 148.2 18.7 11.2 164.6 149.3 15.3 9.3 167.3 158.4 9.0 5.4 College Station-Bryan 139.3 131.5 7.7 5.6 138.9 132.6 6.3 4.5 139.7 136.0 3.6 2.6 Corpus Christi 202.5 182.3 20.2 10.0 200.5 184.0 16.6 8.3 207.9 199.4 8.5 4.1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,058.8 3,769.1 289.7 7.1 4,023.6 3,782.1 241.5 6.0 4,035.8 3,911.3 124.6 3.1 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,738.0 2,544.9 193.1 7.1 2,718.7 2,557.3 161.4 5.9 2,718.3 2,634.4 83.8 3.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,320.9 1,224.3 96.6 7.3 1,304.9 1,224.8 80.1 6.1 1,317.6 1,276.8 40.8 3.1 El Paso 371.7 337.0 34.7 9.3 363.2 337.2 26.0 7.1 368.9 355.3 13.6 3.7 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,461.0 3,151.8 309.2 8.9 3,426.1 3,163.7 262.4 7.7 3,467.4 3,340.0 127.4 3.7 Killeen-Temple 178.4 165.3 13.1 7.4 176.7 166.0 10.7 6.0 179.7 173.2 6.5 3.6 Laredo 117.8 107.1 10.7 9.1 116.0 107.1 8.9 7.7 119.5 115.3 4.2 3.5 Longview 97.4 88.7 8.7 8.9 96.9 89.7 7.2 7.5 99.8 96.2 3.6 3.6 Lubbock 162.9 152.8 10.1 6.2 162.4 154.3 8.2 5.0 164.6 160.2 4.3 2.6 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 359.7 314.7 45.0 12.5 352.9 316.4 36.4 10.3 356.7 334.7 22.1 6.2 Midland 105.4 95.6 9.8 9.3 104.6 96.2 8.3 8.0 111.1 108.8 2.4 2.1 Odessa 87.0 75.5 11.4 13.1 86.2 76.5 9.7 11.2 88.4 85.8 2.6 2.9 San Angelo 53.6 49.7 3.9 7.2 53.4 50.3 3.1 5.8 55.5 53.9 1.6 2.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,214.4 1,125.2 89.2 7.3 1,209.1 1,134.4 74.7 6.2 1,220.5 1,184.3 36.3 3.0 Sherman-Denison 65.2 61.2 4.0 6.1 64.4 61.2 3.2 5.0 64.5 62.5 1.9 3.0 Texarkana 65.8 61.3 4.5 6.9 65.5 61.5 3.9 6.0 65.5 63.0 2.5 3.9 Tyler 109.0 101.3 7.7 7.1 108.0 101.6 6.4 5.9 108.1 104.7 3.5 3.2 Victoria 45.7 41.7 4.0 8.9 45.2 41.9 3.3 7.3 46.3 44.7 1.6 3.5 Waco 129.5 121.0 8.5 6.6 128.7 121.9 6.8 5.3 127.2 123.3 4.0 3.1 Wichita Falls 65.0 60.2 4.7 7.3 64.7 60.8 3.9 6.0 65.8 63.9 1.9 2.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Nov 2020* Oct 2020 Nov 2019 Oct '20 to Nov '20 Nov '19 to Nov '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,448,200 12,387,200 12,922,400 61,000 0.5 -474,200 -3.7 Total Private 10,510,200 10,444,400 10,938,700 65,800 0.6 -428,500 -3.9 Goods Producing 1,830,600 1,826,100 1,944,400 4,500 0.2 -113,800 -5.9 Mining and Logging 192,100 193,500 241,700 -1,400 -0.7 -49,600 -20.5 Construction 759,800 752,300 792,500 7,500 1.0 -32,700 -4.1 Manufacturing 878,700 880,300 910,200 -1,600 -0.2 -31,500 -3.5 Service Providing 10,617,600 10,561,100 10,978,000 56,500 0.5 -360,400 -3.3 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,480,200 2,454,400 2,537,600 25,800 1.1 -57,400 -2.3 Information 196,800 197,900 209,300 -1,100 -0.6 -12,500 -6.0 Financial Activities 826,200 819,600 806,900 6,600 0.8 19,300 2.4 Professional and Business Services 1,830,900 1,827,000 1,811,300 3,900 0.2 19,600 1.1 Education and Health Services 1,688,000 1,687,100 1,766,800 900 0.1 -78,800 -4.5 Leisure and Hospitality 1,228,200 1,207,800 1,409,800 20,400 1.7 -181,600 -12.9 Other Services 429,300 424,500 452,600 4,800 1.1 -23,300 -5.1 Government 1,938,000 1,942,800 1,983,700 -4,800 -0.2 -45,700 -2.3

