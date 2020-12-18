December 18, 2020 - Unemployment Rate, 8.1 Percent in November
Date: December 18, 2020
Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556
Texas Adds 61,000 Nonfarm Positions Over the Month
AUSTIN - Texas’ private sector added 65,800 jobs over the month, and the Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October 2020.
“November marks the seventh consecutive month of job growth in Texas, thanks to the determination of Texas businesses and job seekers to connect for valuable opportunities in Texas industries” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As Texas businesses and job seekers adapt to changes in our economy, we can expect continued fluctuations, but TWC will continue to respond to trending needs and offer resources to workers and business that bolster the state’s economy.”
In November, the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry added 25,800 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 20,400 jobs and Construction added 7,500 jobs.
“Texas workers are innovative, determined and resilient,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to encourage all Texans to utilize employment resources such as WorkInTexas.com, the Skills Enhancement Initiative and Workforce Solutions Centers across the state.”
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.6 percent. The Austin-Round Rock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.
“The number of private sector jobs added over the month demonstrates the fact that our Texas employers are still continuing to safely open their doors and take care of business,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As 2020 comes to a close, my office will continue to serve as a frontline resource for our Texas employers ensuring our state and TWC services are available. Thank you to our Texas employers for your hard work and commitment throughout this past year. Let’s continue to make progress in 2021!”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).
|November 2020
|October 2020
|November 2019
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|United States
|160,468.0
|150,203.0
|10,264.0
|6.4
|161,053.0
|150,433.0
|10,620.0
|6.6
|164,386.0
|158,945.0
|5,441.0
|3.3
|Texas
|14,204.9
|13,075.3
|1,129.6
|8.0
|14,082.4
|13,143.8
|938.5
|6.7
|14,209.4
|13,729.1
|480.3
|3.4
|Abilene
|79.4
|74.6
|4.8
|6.0
|78.6
|74.8
|3.8
|4.9
|80.2
|77.9
|2.3
|2.8
|Amarillo
|128.3
|121.4
|6.9
|5.4
|128.4
|122.8
|5.6
|4.4
|133.3
|130.0
|3.3
|2.5
|Austin-Round Rock
|1,267.1
|1,192.7
|74.3
|5.9
|1,260.1
|1,197.1
|63.0
|5.0
|1,254.4
|1,222.6
|31.8
|2.5
|Beaumont-Port Arthur
|173.8
|153.2
|20.6
|11.8
|170.7
|153.8
|16.9
|9.9
|174.9
|165.7
|9.2
|5.3
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|166.9
|148.2
|18.7
|11.2
|164.6
|149.3
|15.3
|9.3
|167.3
|158.4
|9.0
|5.4
|College Station-Bryan
|139.3
|131.5
|7.7
|5.6
|138.9
|132.6
|6.3
|4.5
|139.7
|136.0
|3.6
|2.6
|Corpus Christi
|202.5
|182.3
|20.2
|10.0
|200.5
|184.0
|16.6
|8.3
|207.9
|199.4
|8.5
|4.1
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
|4,058.8
|3,769.1
|289.7
|7.1
|4,023.6
|3,782.1
|241.5
|6.0
|4,035.8
|3,911.3
|124.6
|3.1
|Dallas-Plano-Irving MD
|2,738.0
|2,544.9
|193.1
|7.1
|2,718.7
|2,557.3
|161.4
|5.9
|2,718.3
|2,634.4
|83.8
|3.1
|Fort Worth-Arlington MD
|1,320.9
|1,224.3
|96.6
|7.3
|1,304.9
|1,224.8
|80.1
|6.1
|1,317.6
|1,276.8
|40.8
|3.1
|El Paso
|371.7
|337.0
|34.7
|9.3
|363.2
|337.2
|26.0
|7.1
|368.9
|355.3
|13.6
|3.7
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
|3,461.0
|3,151.8
|309.2
|8.9
|3,426.1
|3,163.7
|262.4
|7.7
|3,467.4
|3,340.0
|127.4
|3.7
|Killeen-Temple
|178.4
|165.3
|13.1
|7.4
|176.7
|166.0
|10.7
|6.0
|179.7
|173.2
|6.5
|3.6
|Laredo
|117.8
|107.1
|10.7
|9.1
|116.0
|107.1
|8.9
|7.7
|119.5
|115.3
|4.2
|3.5
|Longview
|97.4
|88.7
|8.7
|8.9
|96.9
|89.7
|7.2
|7.5
|99.8
|96.2
|3.6
|3.6
|Lubbock
|162.9
|152.8
|10.1
|6.2
|162.4
|154.3
|8.2
|5.0
|164.6
|160.2
|4.3
|2.6
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
|359.7
|314.7
|45.0
|12.5
|352.9
|316.4
|36.4
|10.3
|356.7
|334.7
|22.1
|6.2
|Midland
|105.4
|95.6
|9.8
|9.3
|104.6
|96.2
|8.3
|8.0
|111.1
|108.8
|2.4
|2.1
|Odessa
|87.0
|75.5
|11.4
|13.1
|86.2
|76.5
|9.7
|11.2
|88.4
|85.8
|2.6
|2.9
|San Angelo
|53.6
|49.7
|3.9
|7.2
|53.4
|50.3
|3.1
|5.8
|55.5
|53.9
|1.6
|2.9
|San Antonio-New Braunfels
|1,214.4
|1,125.2
|89.2
|7.3
|1,209.1
|1,134.4
|74.7
|6.2
|1,220.5
|1,184.3
|36.3
|3.0
|Sherman-Denison
|65.2
|61.2
|4.0
|6.1
|64.4
|61.2
|3.2
|5.0
|64.5
|62.5
|1.9
|3.0
|Texarkana
|65.8
|61.3
|4.5
|6.9
|65.5
|61.5
|3.9
|6.0
|65.5
|63.0
|2.5
|3.9
|Tyler
|109.0
|101.3
|7.7
|7.1
|108.0
|101.6
|6.4
|5.9
|108.1
|104.7
|3.5
|3.2
|Victoria
|45.7
|41.7
|4.0
|8.9
|45.2
|41.9
|3.3
|7.3
|46.3
|44.7
|1.6
|3.5
|Waco
|129.5
|121.0
|8.5
|6.6
|128.7
|121.9
|6.8
|5.3
|127.2
|123.3
|4.0
|3.1
|Wichita Falls
|65.0
|60.2
|4.7
|7.3
|64.7
|60.8
|3.9
|6.0
|65.8
|63.9
|1.9
|2.9
|INDUSTRY TITLE
|Nov 2020*
|Oct 2020
|Nov 2019
|Oct '20 to Nov '20
|Nov '19 to Nov '20
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Total Nonagricultural
|12,448,200
|12,387,200
|12,922,400
|61,000
|0.5
|-474,200
|-3.7
|Total Private
|10,510,200
|10,444,400
|10,938,700
|65,800
|0.6
|-428,500
|-3.9
|Goods Producing
|1,830,600
|1,826,100
|1,944,400
|4,500
|0.2
|-113,800
|-5.9
|Mining and Logging
|192,100
|193,500
|241,700
|-1,400
|-0.7
|-49,600
|-20.5
|Construction
|759,800
|752,300
|792,500
|7,500
|1.0
|-32,700
|-4.1
|Manufacturing
|878,700
|880,300
|910,200
|-1,600
|-0.2
|-31,500
|-3.5
|Service Providing
|10,617,600
|10,561,100
|10,978,000
|56,500
|0.5
|-360,400
|-3.3
|Trade, Transportation, and Utilities
|2,480,200
|2,454,400
|2,537,600
|25,800
|1.1
|-57,400
|-2.3
|Information
|196,800
|197,900
|209,300
|-1,100
|-0.6
|-12,500
|-6.0
|Financial Activities
|826,200
|819,600
|806,900
|6,600
|0.8
|19,300
|2.4
|Professional and Business Services
|1,830,900
|1,827,000
|1,811,300
|3,900
|0.2
|19,600
|1.1
|Education and Health Services
|1,688,000
|1,687,100
|1,766,800
|900
|0.1
|-78,800
|-4.5
|Leisure and Hospitality
|1,228,200
|1,207,800
|1,409,800
|20,400
|1.7
|-181,600
|-12.9
|Other Services
|429,300
|424,500
|452,600
|4,800
|1.1
|-23,300
|-5.1
|Government
|1,938,000
|1,942,800
|1,983,700
|-4,800
|-0.2
|-45,700
|-2.3
The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.