Teacher Certificate | Nebraska Department of Education

REQUIRED FOR ANY CERTIFICATE. Human Relations Training is required by Nebraska statute for any person seeking certification in Nebraska. Check Teacher Certification Records to see if this requirement is listed as approved. https://online.nedoe.org

Options

If you have taken off the pre-approved courses (list provided in this document) after 1985 THEN submit an official transcript with approved course underlined or circled. OR If you have taken a course to meet Nebraska’s Human Relation Training requirement at a state-approved teacher education institution and the course does not appear on the list of pre-approved courses THEN submit an official transcript, a course description, and syllabus of the course for review. OR If you have not met this requirement but you meet all other requirements for issuance of any type of certificate and have not previously held a temporary certificate, you are eligible for a Temporary Certificate. NOTE: The Temporary Certificate is valid for SIX MONTHS.

Writing Narrative: Nebraska Statutory Provisions 79-807 (6)

Verification of Skills Through Employment Experience

If you have the appropriate employment experiences* which provided you with the opportunity to acquire the six skills for the Human Relations Training requirement (HRT), you may be eligible to meet the course requirement by submitting a written narrative as described below.

*Employment experiences are defined as work by an individual as an employee (a) in an approved, accredited, or otherwise legally operated school while holding or qualifying to hold a regular certificate issued by another state, by the U. S. Department of Defense, or by a foreign country based upon the successful completion of an approved teacher education program, (b) in post-secondary education, or (c) in a community organization or agency that provides services to children.

Six Skills Required for the Human Relations Training Requirement

An awareness and understanding of the values, lifestyles, contributions, and history of a pluralistic society; The ability to recognize and deal with dehumanizing biases, including but not limited to sexism, racism, prejudice, and discrimination, and an awareness of the impact such biases have on interpersonal relations; The ability to translate knowledge of human relations into attitudes, skills, and techniques which result in favorable experiences for students; The ability to recognize the ways in which dehumanizing biases may be reflected in instructional materials; Respect for human dignity and individual rights; AND The ability to relate effectively to other individuals and to groups in a pluralistic society other than the teacher’s own.

The following is an abbreviated example of an acceptable format for writing a narrative that will verify the Human Relations Training skills met through employment experience. The narrative for each skill should be approximately one typed page.

SAMPLE First Skill:

As awareness and understanding of the values, lifestyles, contributions, and history of a pluralistic society; When Alpha School closed due to depopulation, and other demographic factors, I transferred to Beta School, which served a widely diverse population of the city. Faculty was highly dedicated to the 65% minority students. I was impressed immediately that the faculty addressed student needs without favoritism of some racial/cultural type that I had expected. I learned there are special skills needed to address the minority needs while preserving self-image and I learned these from my fellow faculty at Beta. The cultural sensitivities of American Indian children were especially revealing to me. Some of the learned special skills which I implanted in the classroom are…

SAMPLE Second Skill: Continued with each skill as indicated above.

Sign your name and include your social security number.

Required Verification and Signature

Having personal knowledge of (NAME) employment experiences, I hereby verify that the above statements are true to the best of my knowledge.

Signature with Title or Relationship

Your narrative must be affirmed or validated by the signature of a supervisor who is familiar with your employment experience. The narrative must be at least one detailed typed page for each skill. Each skill must be addressed from the standpoint of what you specifically have done to acquire the skill.