Mounting Dream Customizes TV Wall Mounts to Put the Best Home Entertainment Experience Under the Tree

/EIN News/ -- LA PUENTE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mounting Dream, the award-winning developer of TV wall mounts and AV accessories, customizes its TV wall mounts to put the best TV viewing experience for its customers under the tree this year. This is just one part of its end-to-end customer service that has earned Mounting Dream a 4.8 out of 5.0 Amazon rating.



”We are driven to provide our customers the best experience from the time they start shopping for TV wall mounts to the time they are finished with installation,” said Joanna Clark, customer service manager. “That includes everything from helping people pick the best wall mount for their TV and room configuration, making certain they install it correctly and then ensuring it provides the best home entertainment experience possible.”

One customer purchased an MD2298 Full Motion TV Wall Mount for his 65” TV. However, he found out his TV has a very unusual VESA pattern of 440x650. Not many TV mounts fit this VESA pattern. He contacted Mounting Dream and we manufactured a bracket that fit his specific TV, all for no extra charge.

Another customer purchased a Mounting Dream MD5425 soundbar mount. However, the soundbar bracket blocked the inputs into her TV. She did not want to exchange her Mounting Dream mount for a universal soundbar bracket because she believed a universal bracket was likely to wobble. She emailed Mounting Dream and we created a customized soundbar to fit her TV. The customer was so happy with her experience she even shared pictures.

Mounting Dream supports customers to help them select the wall mount best suited for their specific TV and room configuration, assists them with installation and after the installation if people have any questions. Customer support answers emails within 24 hours.

“We treat every customer like they are our most valuable customer; before, during and after their purchase. We have worked hard to earn our 4.8 rating and customer service has been built into the DNA of Mounting Dream since our founding.” said Oliver Shawn, president of Mounting Dream. “Especially during the holiday season, we want to offer customers the best experience possible as well as outstanding prices.”



From December 21-27, Mounting Dream is offering deals of up to 30% off for consumers, backed by our industry-leading customer service. Check out Amazon.com to see the latest.

For installers, we are offering up to 50% off on Mounting Dream products on the official installers’ website, available December 18 - January 1, 2021. Here are our deals on TV mounts for installers.

For media interested on more information or technical details, to receive a review unit or to peak with a Mounting Dream representative, please contact: mountingdream@upraisepr.com.

About Mounting Dream

Mounting Dream is the leader in AV/TV wall mount solutions, offering a one-stop shop for everything you need. Mounting Dream products are frequently rated #1 in their product category. Every minute, three American families purchase a Mounting Dream product. We have more than 25 years of experience, hold 29 design and technology patents. All of our star products meet UL safety requirements. We design state-of-the-art products and support them with outstanding customer service.

Our customer service team is ready to help you select the best product for your specific need, guide you on installation and demonstrate how to best use our products. We frequently incorporate customer feedback when we design new products.

Media Contacts

Victoria Ramos or Valeria Carrillo for Mounting Dream

mountingdream@upraisepr.com

Victoria: 702.374.2706

Valeria: 708.606.3813