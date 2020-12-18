Notice of Funding Availability - PJM Capacity Market Withdrawal Feasibility and Alternatives Study

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide a study regarding the feasibility of withdrawing from the capacity market of the PJM Interconnection. The study should: (1) adequately educate and inform policymakers and the public about the ways in which PJM's Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) affects the District's climate and energy policy; (2) analyze the feasibility of withdrawing from PJM's capacity market, using a sound and effective methodology; (3) identify potential alternatives for procuring capacity, including necessary legislation; (4) consider legislative synergies from similar efforts in other jurisdictions; and (5) provide a list of essential questions and decision points. The amount available for the project is approximately $100,000.

Beginning December 18, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2102-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected] and be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due, January 18, 2021.

Eligibility: All the institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].