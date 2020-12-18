Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 17th December 2020
Active cases: 5 New cases: 0 New tests: 123 Total confirmed: 3,786 Recovered: 3,654 (+1) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
