UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF T.C. SHEPPARD

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote T.C. Sheppard to Vice President of Consumer Finance.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “T.C. has done an excellent job working with our community managers and customers to obtain financing and ultimately close home sales. Our sales and finance operation has grown over the years and T.C. has played a key role in that accomplishment. Financing homes in our communities has been an excellent business that produces reliable income streams. We look forward to expanding upon this already successful venture.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980


