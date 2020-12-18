Concerned about CMMC Compliance and the New DFARS Interim Rule? Find Out more on “The Virtual CISO Podcast”
HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business competing for DoD contracts is sure to be impacted by the DoD’s new interim rule, which introduces three additional regulations to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012 dealing with cybersecurity. What do these new regulations require, exactly? How will they affect the defense supply chain? And when will we start seeing them in contracts?
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
The US Department of Defense (DoD) released a new DFARS rule that mandates defense contractors and subcontractors to self-assess their cybersecurity postures in relation to the NIST SP 800-171 standard, and submit the results to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). The new rule also opens the doors for selectively introducing CMMC compliance requirements into contracts.
The interim rule went into effect on November 30, 2020. It applies to new or modified contracts that require implementation of NIST SP 800-171 per DFARS 252.204-7012.
What could happen if you don’t comply? Your business will be out of the running for contract award. Worse yet, if you falsify your self-assessment or it is simply inaccurate, you could face legal action under the False Claims Act, as a number of defense industrial base (DIB) companies already have.
To get the inside track on the interim rule and what it means for DoD suppliers, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Scott Armstrong, senior director for risk products at Exostar. Scott shares exactly what the new regulations state, how they will be applied and what defense contractors need to do to prepare.
Topics discussed include:
● “Legalese to English” translations of the three new regulations
● Best practices on how to score your self-assessment
● How and when the DoD will start adding “CMMC language” to contracts
● How the interim rule will impact new contracts and contract modifications/extensions
● Why the interim rule will accelerate CMMC Level 3 compliance across the DIB
If your business competes for DoD contracts, you will find this conversation with Scott Armstrong exceptionally helpful.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any prior episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
