Implantable Loop Recorders Market to reach US $2,070 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Leading players of the global implantable loop recorders market include Medtronic, Abbott, and BIOTRONIK, Inc.

The "Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size 2020, By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Cardiac Syncope) End Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global implantable loop recorders market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global implantable loop recorders market have been studied in detail.

The global implantable loop recorders market is projected to reach USD 2,070 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, upsurge in aged population and enhanced capabilities of advanced products in timely recognition of heart conditions are various factors driving the growth of the global implantable loop recorders market.

Implantable loop recorders (ILR) gives doctors the capability to identify and manage patient care from anywhere for a range of heart conditions and diseases by providing precise heartbeat and ECG monitoring, investigation, and response. ILRs have grown into a sophisticated means of creating a link concerning symptoms and cardiac rhythm disorders in patients suffering from recurring and unexplained events of syncope.

The global implantable loop recorders market is categorized based on application and end-use. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into hospital, cardiac center and others. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2019, while the cardiac center segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the implantable loop recorder market by 2028.

North America dominated the market for implantable loop recorders in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to rising awareness regarding implantable loop recorders. Key players of the global implantable loop recorders market include Medtronic, Abbott, and BIOTRONIK, Inc.

