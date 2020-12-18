Indian Airforce SDI Selects Kovair Integrated ALM for Managing Software Development Projects

With Indian Defense customer win, Kovair Software’s fully integrated collaborative ALM Hub takes a step further towards becoming a premier Solution for ALM.

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, the developer of Kovair ALM Hub, a fully integrated and scalable enterprise Application Lifecycle Management Solution announced that Software Development Institute of Indian Air Force has selected Kovair ALM as their Solution to efficiently manage their portfolio of development projects. SDI Airforce went through an open tender process where Kovair participated with their reseller, QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. based in Mumbai, and competed with multiple ALM vendors including some global brands to win this order. The key factors in Kovair’s win over other competitors were the ability of a single ALM platform to comprehensively deliver on several functions and workflow processes as well as the built in ability of the Solution to integrate multiple third party development tools with readity available integration adapters or connectors.

Indian Airforce SDI is working on multiple projects related to integration of cutting-edge software cmponents for their aircrafts and weapons. To make sure that everything is getting created by maintaining quality and security, it is extremely important to have a complete end to end visibility and control of the ongoing projects. With adoption of Kovair ALM, they will now be able to integrate their tools, teams and processes and get a complete control of the progress and quality of the projects. Kovair with its SOA architected proprietary enterprise service bus, Kovair Omnibus will integrate their Design, IDE, Source Code Management and Security Testing tools with all phases of ALM and will provide them real-time visibility of end to end traceability, reports and dashboards for their project health.

“With this high-profile Indian Defense customer win, Kovair Software’s fully integrated collaborative ALM Hub takes a step further towards becoming a premier Solution for Application Lifecycle Management. We are pleased to be selected by the Indian Airforce, which adds to our recent wins that place us at the forefront of product development and cutting-edge project management.” stated Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software.

“After Indian Railways, this is the second major Indian public sector account for Kovair besides our presence at some of the DRDO Labs. We are delighted to be a part of the defence initiatives taken by the Indian government. This delivery is also in keeping with the desire of the current Government to promote Make in India as all of these products are developed and delivered from Kovair’s Kolkata, India premises stated Amit Dasgupta, Director of Solutions and Partnerships for Kovair.

About Indian Airforce SDI:

Aircraft and weapon systems inducted in the Indian Air Force have seen an increased use of on-board software and embedded systems since the early eighties. The Software Support Centre which was a part of Aircraft & System Testing Establishment since 1985 was renamed and established as an independent unit called Software Development Institute (SDI) in 1992. Over the years the task of SDI has broadened to encompass not only maintenance of avionic software, but also integration of new weapons and system on the aircraft in IAF inventory as well as develop software support system that would enhance the operational effectiveness of IAF.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and DevOps solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM tools and other applications enable the creation of software in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its introduction of DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, ALM Studio, QuickSync, and Kovair PPM, are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact sales(at)Kovair(dot)com for an immediate demonstration of this capability

Press Contact, Kovair:

Amit Dasgupta, Director - Solutions and Partnerships Management

Email: amitd(at)Kovair(dot)com