Blackhawk Network Partners with Rising FinTech Company SKUx to Power the Future of Retail Promotional Incentives

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackhawk Network, a branded payments provider, is partnering with rising FinTech company SKUx. This innovative partnership will enable Blackhawk’s global network of more than 280,000 retail distribution points with the next-generation of solutions for seamless distribution, redemption, reconciliation, and settlement of promotional incentives and enhanced loyalty promotions.



“As we look forward towards the future of the traditional offer industry and retailer consumer loyalty programs, we recognize the overwhelming demand for increased transparency, traceability, and proof of ROI, specifically in the digital realm,” said Bill Warshauer, vice president Sales, Blackhawk Network. “The logical evolution of this space is rapidly moving towards the FinTech rails as the next-generation of commerce offerings and SKU-level incentive capabilities become available. We see an immediate opportunity to empower our partners with incremental revenue solutions utilizing the platform technology that SKUx has developed, and continue to improve both the in-store and eCommerce consumer shopping journey.”

SKUx is a rising FinTech company utilizing patent-pending, one-time-use digital incentives to drive incremental revenue for retailers, brands, and marketing agencies—known as the Smart Incentive™. Utilizing the company’s Platform as a Service (PaaS), customers can engage any audience form of their choosing and provide a seamless, frictionless, intuitive consumer experience. The company’s platform provides a 360-degree solution set from incentive issuance through redemption; giving clients a real-time view into offer traceability and settlement, while leveraging the latest advancements in FinTech, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence for enhanced security and analytics.

SKUx co-founder and executive vice president, Kenneth Douglas, added, “We are proud to be working with a retail industry leader like Blackhawk Network to provide new opportunities for retailers and brands to increase sales and drive consumer loyalty. Over the past year of collaboration with the Blackhawk Network team, we’ve realized how aligned we are from a technology and culture perspective. Now more than ever, companies are in need of solutions that can be implemented quickly and do not require heavy lifts or extensive integrations. Our partnership with Blackhawk Network further extends our abilities to offer dynamic, plug-and-play solutions to clients that can immediately impact their bottom line. It’s an exciting time.”

Since its formal launch in October of 2018, SKUx has experienced significant industry demand, securing agreements with some of the largest consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers, developing a completely new standard of incentive with its patent-pending technology.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving more than 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

For more information visit www.blackhawknetwork.com

About SKUx

A leading Fintech organization, SKUx utilizes one-time use digital incentives to drive incremental revenue for the world’s leading retailers, brands, and marketing agencies. The company’s patent-pending Smart Incentive™ combines incentive details, serialization, funding, and settlement to increase customer loyalty and create new opportunities for consumer engagement. The result – new incremental revenue, improved efficiency, and laser sharp transparency for all industry stakeholders.

For more information visit www.skux.io

Contact: SKUxchange, LLC

Email: info@skux.io