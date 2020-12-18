Logistics Services (4PL) Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026
A new market study, titled “Logistics Services (4PL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
“Logistics Services (4PL) Market”
For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of “Logistics Services (4PL)” in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Logistics Services (4PL) provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.
@Get a Free Sample Report “Logistics Services (4PL) Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5205251-global-logistics-services-4pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2015-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Key Players of Logistics Services (4PL) Market =>
• UPS Supply Chain Solutions
• Sinotrans
• Nippon Express
• XPO Logistics
• GEODIS
• DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding
• CEVA Logistics
• Toll Holdings
• Hitachi Transport System
• J.B. Hunt
• Wiima Logistics
• DSV
• Expeditors International of Washington
• DB Schenker Logistics
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide
• Panalpina
• GEFCO
• Kuehne + Nagel
• Yusen Logistics
• Dachser
• Agility
• YB-ABLE
• McKinsey
• Oriental Logistics
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Logistics Services (4PL) market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.:
Segmentation by product type:
Government and Government
Government and Enterprise
Enterprise and Enterprise
Enterprises and Intermediary Organizations
Segmentation by Application
Healthcare
Consumer Goods & Retailing
Industrial
Electronic
Food
Automotive
Technological
Agriculture
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Americas
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Europe
MENA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Egypt
@Ask Any Query on “Logistics Services (4PL) Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5205251-global-logistics-services-4pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2015-2025
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Major Key Points of Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Logistics Services (4PL) Market Size by Player
4 Logistics Services (4PL) Segment by Type
5 Logistics Services (4PL) Segment by Application
7 APAC
10 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here