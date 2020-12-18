Book shares how one man was brainwashed to become a doctor at a young age and how he achieved his father’s lifelong wish

Ramdyal Bhola announces the release of ‘Brainwashed’

/EIN News/ -- ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramdyal Bhola’s family and friends wanted to know more about his early life and experiences and it is for this reason he has written and shares “Brainwashed” (published by Balboa Press AU), the story of how he was brainwashed to become a doctor at a young age — and how he achieved his father’s lifelong wish.

This book tells the story of a small boy from a remote part of the world with a big ambition to become a doctor. It describes the various struggles and hurdles he faced along the way as he finally achieved his goal. It goes on to describe his work in the U.K. and Australia in an interesting and humorous way.

T”his book, although not a chronological record of my life history, may shed some light on the influences of the various cultures I have lived in and offer an explanation as to why I am the person I am,” Bhola says. “In writing it, I tried to record instances and experiences that also demonstrates the influences of the different cultures on me as a person.”

Bhola has included many photographs to complement the prose and hopes the reader finds these interesting. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, “For them to realize that even dark clouds have a silver lining.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/820122-brainwashed

“Brainwashed”

By Ramdyal Bhola

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 282 pages | ISBN 9781504323352

E-Book | 282 pages | ISBN 9781504323345

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ramdyal Bhola is a retired medical practitioner, who graduated in 1971 from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). In addition to the MBBS degree, he acquired a Post Graduate Qualifications in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (DObst.RCOG), General Practice (MRCGP) and Rural and Remote Medicine (FACRRM). He was born in Guyana, South America where he attended primary and secondary schools, before going to England for college and university education. He practiced medicine for 34 years in rural Australia, and 10 years in the City of Adelaide. He was active in medical politics at a local level, and provided medical education for medical students, trainee and overseas trained doctors. Practice management was his passion. This passion combined with his commitment to patient care and community, culminated in a high-quality practice at Port Augusta Medical Centre. In recognition of this, the practice was used by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners to help set the Standards for Accreditation of General Practices.

