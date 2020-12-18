Dr. Shirley Jordan Bailey recounts her journey as a pioneer Black, woman dentist in ‘Love a la Carte’

New memoir chronicles the challenges and triumphs to the author’s dream come true

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent release “Love a la Carte” (published by LifeRich Publishing) is a memoir that shares the life story of a woman who overcame her challenges as she becomes a pioneer as a Black, woman dentist.

“This is not a ‘once upon a time’ book,” Dr. Shirley Jordan Bailey writes. “This book is about family. Four generations to be accurate. We identify as Black or African American but are mixed race like so many cultures. My parents were dreamers and pragmatists, thrifty and conservative. They knew education was the key to a good life, they sacrificed for it for themselves and their children.”

Bailey became the first doctor in the family — a dream deferred by three generations. Each self-contained chapter in this book is packed with revealing episodes of an extraordinary life. It is a sharing of her marriage, career and children, and how love and sabotage lived as partners. Here, the author details the barriers, obstacles, triumphs and success of growth and development as a young Black woman dentist during the 1960s. She also reflects on the lifelong friendships that sustained her through the years and how the power of a positive attitude helped her overcome or persevere.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her life story, Bailey says, “That being the ‘first’ does not mean that being the last. Black women dentists today number in the thousands.”

Visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001242221 to get a copy of the book.

“Love a la Carte”

By Dr. Shirley Jordan Bailey

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 444 pages | ISBN 9781489728029

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 444 pages | ISBN 9781489728005

E-Book | 444 pages | ISBN 9781489728012

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Shirley Jordan Bailey was born in 1937 in Monroe, Louisiana. She is the oldest child, born into a Christian family of dreamers and pioneers. “Hope and hard work” was the mantra she heard growing up with post-depression parents. She was fortunate to be born to parents who wanted a better life for the family and migrated to the northeast and west to find it. Attending two historically Black colleges and universities afforded her an entry path to a better life. For more than 30 years, Bailey served her community as a leader in dentistry and founded the Association of Black Women Dentists. She also served as president of the California State Board of Dental Examiners and was elected by her peers as a commissioner for the American Dental Association, national board exams, and was honored by Howard University as a distinguished alumna. She was married to Dr. Henry Dan Bailey, a general surgeon, and is the mother of four children (two physicians and two lawyers) and eight grandchildren.





LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader’s Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader’s Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader’s Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

Attachment

Marketing Services LifeRich Publishing 844-686-9607 pressreleases@liferichpublishing.com