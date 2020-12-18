VoiceBase Enables PCI Redaction for Freshworks’ Customer Contact Center through AI-Powered Voice Analytics Technology

Freshworks uses VoiceBase to automate PCI Redaction to protect its customers’ sensitive data and enable quality customer experience

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoiceBase, the leading AI-powered voice analytics provider, today announced, Freshworks Inc., the customer and employee engagement software company is using VoiceBase to further enhance and protect the privacy of sensitive customer billing information. By redacting audio recordings through the VoiceBase stack of services, Freshworks is now able to automatically redact sensitive customer data and billing information across call center interactions while using the Freshcaller-Voicebase integration.

With VoiceBase’s PCI redaction capabilities in Freshcaller, Freshworks can expand its use cases into key verticals like healthcare and frontline services that require specific handling of sensitive data. Freshcaller from Freshworks is a modern, cloud-based phone system that enables businesses to drive high-touch support & sales conversations for organizations anywhere in the world. “Our Freshcaller contact center solution helps businesses of all sizes handle their inbound sales and support calls. We are committed to delivering customer delight, with end-user privacy in mind,” said Preethy Padmanabhan, Director of Product Marketing at Freshworks.

VoiceBase is also happy to announce Freshworks as a new Technology Partner via the Freshworks Marketplace. The Freshworks Marketplace allows companies and developers to easily build apps that provide unique solutions to Freshworks customers. This VoiceBase integration for Freshcaller is available for download on the Freshworks Marketplace.

“Now more than ever, VoiceBase customers are seeing the benefits of working with a custom voice analytics solution, to improve overall customer experience and better understand the voice of the customer,” said Jay Blazensky, Co-Founder and CRO of VoiceBase. “With these new work environments, it has been incredible to see how voice analytics has benefited these customers by enabling their employees to securely work from home and improve their overall customer service.”

VoiceBase helps world-class companies around the globe to minimize risk and optimize analytics capabilities by automatically detecting and redacting sensitive data. By automating this process, contact centers are able to save significant costs and time and leverage a fully scrubbed database for customer analytics. Customer data security is top of mind for businesses today and automated PCI Redaction is a critical function to ensure minimal risk across the enterprise.

VoiceBase helps customers access and leverage the value within their voice data. Using AI-Powered voice analytics and Natural Language Processing (NLP), VoiceBase allows businesses to rapidly process conversational data for actionable insight. VoiceBase is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs across the globe to drive results and turn call centers into ROI generators for leading enterprises.

