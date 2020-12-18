LogicMonitor Expands Reach Across Southern EMEA with Nine New Partnerships

Year-long International Expansion Efforts Deliver 500% Increase in Partner-originated Revenue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it has added nine new channel partners to its LogicMonitor Partner Network . These new partnerships will expand LogicMonitor's reach across the Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (Southern EMEA) region:



C.H. Ostfeld in Italy

Cloudvisor in Eastern Europe

Devoteam in Italy

Everis in Spain

LAYER8 in Portugal

SYNTAX IT Group in Greece

SYNTAX IT Consulting WLL in Kuwait

SYNTAX Doha IT & Services WLL in Qatar

Yael Software Group in Israel



The vast majority of businesses in Southern EMEA still primarily rely on on-premises technology, but a combination of the 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic and the need for SaaS based solutions has accelerated the region’s transition to a hybrid infrastructure with on-prem and cloud. LogicMonitor’s latest class of channel partners joins a select group of systems and technology integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and resellers within the LogicMonitor Partner Network. Partners are committed to extending the reach of LogicMonitor’s best-in-class monitoring and observability platform to help their customers gain unparalleled control over and visibility into their complex IT infrastructures to optimize business performance and reduce downtime.

“SYNTAX is committed to ensuring our clients are successful in their digital transformation journeys. With Logic Monitor, we are better positioned to grow alongside our clients in Greece, Cyprus and The Gulf Cooperation countries, and are able to effectively replace their legacy systems to be successful in this digital transformation journey,” said Nicholas Afxentiadis, SYNTAX IT Group President.

LogicMonitor has accelerated key international expansion efforts through partnerships in a variety of markets since the launch of the LogicMonitor Partner Network in 2019. In 2020 alone, the software company has seen over a 500% increase in partner-originated revenue due to rapid growth in partnerships.

“We are continually expanding our global Partner Network to support LogicMonitor’s rapid growth and customer demand, and we’re proud to welcome these market leading channel partners in the diverse and important Southern EMEA region,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances. “Our valuable partner relationships in regions such as Southern EMEA extend our ability to connect with businesses far and wide looking to gain control of their complex IT infrastructures. In 2021, we will continue to expand our Partner Network to establish mutual go-to-market success and revenue growth across all high growth markets.”

The LogicMonitor Partner Network empowers its members to expand their company’s offerings and profit margins by offering a best-in-class monitoring and observability platform, along with a broad range of benefits for partners including competitive portfolio differentiation, sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, and more . For more information on becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

