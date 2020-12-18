Amber Lee Pappas of Safety Help Today to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amber Lee Pappas is the co-founder of Safety Help Today, where she works with employers of all different types––construction, warehouses and machine shops––to help them develop safety and health programs that are OSHA compliant in an affordable manner.

“Safety Help Today approaches workplace safety in a unique way,” says Amber. “We support companies with their overall programs in order to help them not just be compliant, but for everybody to get home safely.”

Amber enjoyed a successful career in the construction industry prior to launching Safety Help Today. She understands the demands employers face to get the job done while ensuring everyone returns home safely, but she has also seen firsthand how injuries and fatalities affect families.

“There's a gap where it fails people,” says Amber. “Big corporations have budgets for safety, but most small business owners are just trying to get by. They don't have the resources or a dedicated safety director. These companies think they can't afford to be compliant, but I have seen the true cost. That’s why I wanted to do safety differently.

According to Amber, safety compliance is not as expensive as you think, if you're proactive.

“It can be overwhelming, but I always tell people, it's that tornado in the closet: you have got to face it ahead of time,” says Amber. “The majority of my clients call me after somebody has been injured or OSHA shows up to inspect and only now are they seeing the cost and implications. Let’s work together before the injury, before the fatality, before OSHA shows up because it can be very costly. If you don't have a strategy, it can shut a company down for good.”

And there's a passion behind it. Safety Help Today seeks to educate both sides, employers and employees, to avoid violations, citations, fines and tragedies.

“The industry moves on, but the families stay stuck,” says Amber. “I’ve seen all those challenges. That's what changed it for me and that's when I decided to start a new company dedicated to spreading this knowledge; I wanted to take everything I learned and pass it on. You can be compliant and operate safely.”

Close Up Radio will feature Amber Lee Pappas in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 22nd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.safetyhelptoday.com