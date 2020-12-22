NSW Japanese Vehicle Imports Best Wheelchair Accessible Van With Rear Ramp
An updated range of Toyota Welcab wheelchair accessible vehicles has been launched by Japanese Auto Imports. They offer clients disability transport solutions.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese Auto Import has launched an updated range of wheelchair accessible vehicles on its online store. The team sources the best Japanese import vans for sale and takes pride in offering an affordable range of Toyota manufactured wheelchair accessible vehicles.
More information can be found at: http://japaneseauto.com.au
The newly updated service is part of the company's commitment to customers. Their focus is on exceeding the expectations of clients, both through the vans they stock and the service they offer. To this end, they are now offering an updated wheelchair accessible range designed and manufactured by Toyota, you’ve got a piece of mind about the safety and reliability.
As well as serving customers in the Sutherland area, the team provides high-quality vehicle solutions for those in Kogarah, South Sydney, Parramatta, Liverpool, Alexandria, Beverley Park, Allawah, Hurstville, Ramsgate, Banksia, and Arncliffe.
An example of their wheelchair accessible range is the Toyota Voxy Welcab option. This provides customers with an affordable solution to their vehicle needs.
It features an electric ramp and three years’ nationwide upgraded warranty. The vehicle has a quality rear suspension that goes up and down in order to accommodate better approaching angles on driveways for the wheelchair. Delivery on this model is available Australia wide, with free delivery throughout NSW, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne.
The newly updated range of wheelchair accessible vehicles is well suited to families needing to care for their children, husband or wife. Alternatively, they make a seamless transport solution for wheelchair sports throughout the NSW area.
Wheelchair accessible vehicles provide clients with far greater mobility, head room, flexibility and comfort, whether they are required for leisure or for caregiving.
Many customers worry about the high cost of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, and it’s for this reason that Japanese Auto Imports aims to offer the best vehicles at affordable prices. Their vans are designed to save time, provide higher levels of freedom, and ensure a more comfortable ride for passengers. Cars and vans are available as second hand from stock or ex-demo (new) by order from Japan.
The specialist team states: “Along with stocking a great range of Japanese import cars, we offer a range of additional services to assist in your buying experience. Drive your new car home sooner with our tailored finance solutions, or customise your car with our range of extras to get the most out of your vehicle.”
Full details of the newly updated vehicle range can be found on the URL above.
Andrei Semenovskyi
Japanese Auto Imports Pty
+61 477-070-034
andrei.semenovskyi@japaneseauto.com.au