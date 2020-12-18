Phocus Cola named “Best New Product” at 2020 BevNET’s Best of 2020 Awards
Look for some more exciting news in 2021 around this Cola concept and our flagship sparkling waters.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear/Cut Phocus LLC (“Phocus”) has been awarded Best New Product at this year’s BevNET Best of 2020 Awards for its latest release, Phocus Cola.
— Tom O'Grady, Co-Founder
Phocus is an innovative company that develops, produces, and markets functional and “better for you” beverages. Phocus’ flagship product is a portfolio of premium sparkling waters available in seven unique flavors containing natural caffeine from tea and the amino acid L-theanine.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by BevNET's Best of 2020 Awards for Best New Product.,” said Phocus Co-Founder Tom O’Grady. “Phocus Cola is very personal to me, as I longed for the nostalgic taste of cola but without the artificial sugar and sweetener. With Phocus Cola, we’ve delivered that great Cola taste without any of the bad stuff. After receiving overwhelming reviews and higher than expected orders, we knew we were onto something. Look for some more exciting news in 2021 around this Cola concept and our flagship sparkling waters.”
About Clear/Cut Phocus™
Clear/Cut Phocus (Phocus) is the first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing caffeine from tea. Infused with the naturally occurring, mood boosting amino acid L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide an even, smooth release of energy. Phocus contains zero calories, sugars, sodium, or sweeteners, as part of its commitment to keeping drinkers fueled and focused with nothing bad so they can ‘phocus’ on the good. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach and Natural flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.
