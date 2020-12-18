Peter Triassi Montreal Launches V2.0 of Popular Photography Website

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to capture the beauty of Canada’s Montreal on camera can now tap into the latest photography tips, tricks, and insights through a new microsite by industry expert Peter Triassi Montreal.

The new website is available at http://www.petertriassimontreal.com/. Triassi said he decided to create the website because he loves both the city of Montreal and the art of photography, and he realizes that other people are also fascinated by the two. Thus, through his new website, photography enthusiasts of all experience levels can learn how to take high-quality photos that will make their Montreal vacation/trip experience shine for all to see.

According to Triassi, online users would be hard pressed to stumble across subpar photos if they were to search for “#Montreal” on the social media site of Instagram. The reason for this is that the city possesses an immersive beauty that other cities do not have. In fact, this beauty makes it possible for Montreal visitors to take jaw-dropping shots of the city even if they do not necessarily have fancy cameras.

On the new website by Triassi, readers can learn about several spots in Montreal that are worth photographing during their future vacations to the city. For example, they can snap photos of Old Montreal’s Old Port, where some structures were established in the 1700s. Here, photographers can find a beautiful clock tower, a centuries-old chapel, and even cobble-stoned roads.

Triassi on the site additionally calls attention to the World Trade Center in Montreal. This unique architectural marvel stands out for its long water basin and fountain, as well as the eye-catching works of art displayed there.

All in all, Triassi’s chief goal with the new microsite is to encourage more readers to experience Montreal’s most iconic places—as well as capture them in an alluring way in the months and years ahead.