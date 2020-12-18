Correction: Santa’s Hotline Is Here to Save Christmas This Holiday Season

Families Can Dial +1 (605) 313-4000 for a Digital Experience with Santa

With the most recent COVID-19 pandemic affecting many communities across the world, many parents have begun to worry whether some of their holiday traditions will be canceled. Santa’s Hotline is a yearly event that offers a way for parents and children to keep the Christmas spirit alive and celebrate without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Santa’s Hotline can be called using any cell phone or landline, connecting users directly to a messaging service where parents and children can leave a message with their Christmas wish list for Santa Claus.

If this is your first time calling the original Santa's Hotline, use +1 (605) 313-4000 and wait for Santa to pick up the phone. Then have your child leave a message for Santa.

FreeConferenceCall.com anticipates over 10 million callers this year, with most families and friends celebrating holidays at home.

During the holidays, children love writing wish lists of their most desired gifts to send to Santa. Christmas brings cheer and joy like no other holiday—FreeConferenceCall.com is fighting to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Instead of visiting a local mall to visit Santa Claus, users can have a digital experience with Santa’s workshop through Santa’s Hotline.

As families begin to think about family gatherings during COVID-19, Santa’s Hotline gives families an enjoyable activity to do and share quality time together.

Calling Santa’s Hotline takes you to a recorded message of Santa, greeting children with holiday cheer and encouraging children to leave their Christmas wish lists.

For more information, visit https://www.freeconferencecall.com/santa-hotline.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Unlimited-use service offerings include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Users that sign up with FreeConferenceCall.com and use the service contribute to the brand’s mission to help people all over the world access free global communication software and tools. FreeConferenceCall.com operates on a Pay-What-You-Can model, giving away free conferencing tools and asking users to contribute what they feel is fair for the services they receive.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, Calif.

