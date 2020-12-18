Hologram Santa Appears at Electric Noel to Raise Money for Mental Wellness

Tech mogul Alki David and his wellness company Swissx donated everything needed to make sure Santa could make a virtual appearance at the COVID-safe, drive through Christmas experience; The event also features the charity raffle of a surfboard donated by Kelly Slater and painted by street artist Retna

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Noel Drive Thru Christmas Experience near Riverside, CA features a one-of-a-kind Hologram Santa, thanks to a donation in technology from tech and wellness mogul Alki David. Electric Noel takes place at the SilverLakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco through January 3rd. A portion of each ticket goes to benefit the non-profit Save our Souls (SOS) and its efforts to help those experiencing mental health issues, addiction and homelessness. The event also includes a raffle of a one-of-a-kind surfboard donated by surf legend Kelly Slater and painted by street artist Retna. The event is produced by DEED Entertainment, a California Benefit Corporation.

At the show's finale, Hologram Santa appears, using the same technology that kicked off an era when Tupac Shakur appeared at Coachella. "Christmas is all about magic,” said Alki David, CEO of Hologram USA and Swissx Labs. “And holograms are kind of the ultimate hi-tech magic trick. I always knew we’d do a Hologram Santa--but when Save Our Souls came to me with their mission to help people struggling with mental health issues--I knew the time had come.”

SOS Founder Joeseph Nittolo launched the nonprofit platform in 2016 with an art show collaborating with Bruce Irons and Retna to make the crown jewel of the gallery. Now in 2020, Bruce has joined SOS to create action sports content to support mental health. Together their mission is to create a major impact in the lives of all people suffering from mental health problems and addiction, particularly within youth communities. Proceeds will benefit SOS programs supporting mental health in young people across California in honor of Bruce's brother Andy.

Andy Irons changed the way the world viewed the sport of surfing with his fierce competitive nature that pushed the envelope of what is possible on a wave. Andy struggled with Bipolar Disorder, and addiction to drugs became a way to cope with his mental health issues. He recognized and was aware of the negative impact his illness had in his life and those around him. He strived to help youth struggling with similar issues and give back to the community that supported him throughout his career. Andy tragically passed away in 2010 before his community work was finished, but that torch has been picked up by Bruce aligning with SOS to create a benefit engine to make this a reality.

“The future of events is family friendly entertainment that creates benefit and good for the community,” says David Luff, CEO of DEED Entertainment, which is a California Benefit Corporation. The partnership between DEED and SOS started with the Akon Lighting LA benefit show in 2019 that mixed art and live performances to support mental health. With Covid cases on the rise and another shutdown looming the world will continue to need safe drive in entertainment. DEED and SOS aim to bring this mental health benefit engine to the public through a series drive thru tour events in 2021 starting with several screenings of the action sports documentary Kissed by God in surf communities in Southern California.

Swissx, founded by Alki David, is a wellness and lifestyle brand revolutionizing the way the world thinks about plant-based medicine. Swissx also sponsors the Swissx Games, involving world champion skiers in Gstaad, Switzerland and surfers in Malibu, CA. Learn more about Swissx products at Swissx.com. David also founded Hologram USA which has produced hologram resurrections of Billie Holiday and Jackie Wilson and many more.

Electric Noel operates daily from 5pm to 10pm. Tickets start at $39. Located at 5555 Hamner Ave Norco, CA

For tickets go to: www.electricnoel.com

For more photos, video clips of info about SOS, DEED or Swissx contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

