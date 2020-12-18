Electric Supercharger Market to Garner Growth 15.8% By 2027

Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Electric Supercharger Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027”

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric supercharger market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



An electric supercharger particularly used in automobiles refers to a supercharger that offers a way to control the emission of a vehicle despite of enhancing the performance. The automotive electric supercharger permits complete combustion for a cleaner running engine along with better mileage, by increasing the flow of oxygen into an engine, and thus eliminates the partially burnt fuel. The electric supercharger for automotive application utilizes an electrically powered forced air system that contains an electric motor to provide pressure to the intake air. Few vehicles that include Tesla Motor’s model-S, BMW i8, Chevrolet S-10 EV, Nissan Leaf, and Toyota Rav4 EV employ an automotive electric super charger.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1093

Growth Factors

With the advent of advanced electronic devices that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the automotive application are likely to boost the demand for electric supercharger in the forthcoming years. Rapid advancements as well as developments in technology have paved the way for advanced automotive electronic devices. To support these advanced electronic devices battery system of a vehicle should be sufficient, this in turn propels the demand for electric supercharger particularly in the automobile application.

In addition, increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is the other most prominent factor that augments the market size of the electric supercharger. Several countries have shifted their inclination towards the adoption of electric and battery-powered vehicles in order to curtail the rising rate of carbon emission. As per a survey, transportation sector contribute nearly 23% of the overall carbon emission. Thus, several nations have issued strict regulations pertaining to CO2 emission, thereby triggering the demand for electric vehicles and therefore propelling the market growth of electric supercharger.

View Full Report with Complete Report ToC@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/electric-supercharger-market

Regional Snapshots

North America and Europe are expected to be the front-runner in the global electric supercharger market. Technological advancements along with supportive infrastructure for the hybrid and electric vehicles in the region attributed as the prime factors that triggers the market growth of the regions. In addition, high purchasing power of consumers coupled with increased rate of awareness related to environmental concerns among the public are the other important factors that boosts the demand for electric supercharger in the regions.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly supported by the high enthusiasm for racing cars in these regions. Other prominent factors contributing towards the positive growth of the automotive supercharger market in North America and European regions are increasing fuel efficiency norms, the rising trend of engine downsizing, and high disposable incomes that have prominently increased the demand for high-end or premium cars. The United States estimated to be the most prominent market in North America.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific seeks lucrative growth opportunity over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing concern of environmental pollution particularly from the automotive industry and rising purchasing power of consumers in the region. China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia are some of the prominent countries of Asia Pacific region that encountered prominent growth in the demand for electric components and parts of an automobile, thereby fuelling the growth of electric supercharger in the region.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1093

Report Highlights

Europe and North America examined as the prominent regions in terms of revenue in the global market attributed to the rapid advancements in the technology

The Asia Pacific emerged as the most opportunistic market for the electric supercharger because of high adoption rate of electric vehicles

Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicles held the major value share accounting for nearly 75% in the year 2019 due to high production and sales of passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles expected to gain prominent traction over the analysis time-period attributed to the growth in e-commerce and retail sector

The 48V electric supercharger estimated to hold a significant value share in the global market owing to ease of installation in the rising number of mild-hybrid& hybrid vehicles along with its cost-effectiveness



Key Players & Strategies

The global electric supercharger market is at its nascent phase, thus seeks concentration in the operating players. Research & Development (R&D) is the prime focus of every player operating in the market to enhance their product offering and maintain their competitive hold in the global market. In addition, the technology is very new and emerging thus requires high cost for establishing a definite footprint on a worldwide scale; consequently, offer tough challenge for any new player to enter in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Duryea Technologies, Continental AG, and Aeristech Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

48V Electric Super Charger

24V Electric Super Charger

12V Electric Super Charger



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1093

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R